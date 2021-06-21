COMMENT: Re-engagement pays dividends for ZITF

Eleven countries had by last Wednesday confirmed their participation at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the country’s premier international trade and investment showcase.

The annual trade expo which was cancelled last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held from 20 to 23 July under strict Covid-19 health protocols.

Space booking was about 90 percent, a confirmation that this year’s fair might be oversubscribed despite the pandemic. This year’s theme is, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

It is our hope that by the time the country plays host to this year’s trade expo, the spike in Covid-19 cases will have been contained to allow investors the opportunity to engage in a relaxed environment.

The ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said this year’s event presents an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to converge, rebuild business leveraging on new regional and global developments while navigating the contours of the new normal which has become largely buttressed by technology.

Mr Moyo said his board and management on their part were working on enhancing public safety measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He said in preparing for the exhibition, all steps are being taken to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions for the participants.

Stakeholders this year should therefore brace for strict health and safety protocols, modified venue layouts, more digital and hybrid meeting platforms and an emphasis on numbers management.

The Government’s re-engagement policy is paying dividends hence the many countries that have confirmed their participation at this year’s trade fair despite the Covid-19 challenges.

We want to once again challenge Bulawayo as the host city and the country’s local industry to take advantage of this trade showcase to market Zimbabwe as an investment destination of choice.

Bulawayo has advantage in that the representatives of international and local companies will converge in the city for four days and as such the city fathers can physically show exhibitors what the city is offering in terms of investment incentives.

We have said it before that Bulawayo should be very aggressive in its marketing drive and organise business meetings even outside the four days of the fair.

The trade fair provides an opportunity for the city to attract new investors in both industry and commerce.