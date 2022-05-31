COMMENT: Sanctions constraining our business operations

The African Union (AU) has once again called for the unequivocal removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The union’s chairperson and Senegalese President Mr Macky Sall said the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries more than 20 years ago, were worsening the economic and humanitarian situation in the country.

President Sall called for the lifting of the embargo last Friday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea where he was attending two AU Extra Summits. “Bearing in mind the repeated request of the African Union, I solemnly call for the lifting of the foreign sanctions that have been imposed for years on our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe,” said President Sall.

He said the sanctions have worsened the living conditions of Zimbabweans especially during these times of deep crisis.

A United Nations special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Professor Alena Douhan, said in her report last year that the sanctions had exacerbated Zimbabwe’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

Sadc Heads of State and Government in 2019 proclaimed 25 October as a day of solidarity with Zimbabwean people against sanctions.

On this day member states engage in different activities to mark the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day. Sadc, the AU and the rest of the progressive world are agreed that illegal sanctions have had devastating effects on the lives of Zimbabweans.

Sadc has said the lifting of the sanctions will facilitate Zimbabwe’s socio-economic recovery and enable the country to meet its national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage its international obligations.

Zimbabwe has, as a result of the illegal sanctions, been finding it difficult to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) which is key in global rebuilding of economies. The sanctions increase the perception that Zimbabwe is in the high-risk profile category thereby diminishing the credibility of investment and investor confidence while exacerbating investment risks.

Apart from discouraging foreign investors from coming to Zimbabwe, the sanctions have seen many local companies failing to retool or get working capital.

It is a fact that the sanctions have not only affected Zimbabwe but the entire Sadc region. The calls for the lifting of the illegal sanctions have come from across the globe and it is our fervent hope that this time around the voice of reason will prevail.

Zimbabwe despite being endowed with vast natural resources, will never realise its full potential as long as its business operations are constrained by sanctions.