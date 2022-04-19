COMMENT: Zimbabweans should have a shared national vision

ZIMBABWEANS from across the country yesterday converged at different centres to celebrate the country’s 42nd Independence anniversary. The main national celebrations were at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

This is the first time that the main celebrations have been held outside Harare and the Second Republic has said all provinces will now be afforded an opportunity to play host to the main celebrations.

Addressing guests at the 42nd Independence anniversary reception which he hosted at State House in Bulawayo on Sunday night, President Mnangagwa said political leaders should desist from advancing their self-centred politicking at the expense of national interests.

He called on leaders from across the political divide to put the interests of the people first and avoid being impediments to unity and development.

President Mnangagwa said the unity, peace and development being entrenched in the country transcends the political divide. “I challenge all of us as leaders from different political parties to always put the interests of the people first. We cannot be content when our people are languishing in the midst of poor service delivery,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said there is no room for regionalism, tribalism and self-centred politicking as citizens build Zimbabwe brick by brick, stone upon stone. President Mnangagwa has in the past urged Zimbabweans to take a leaf from Rwanda’s post-genocide reconciliation model as the country works on its healing process.

Rwanda witnessed the massacre of at least a million people in about 100 days in 1994. Today the people of Rwanda who in 1994 butchered each other using weapons such as machetes, clubs, knobkerries and old guns are one united family working for the development of Rwanda.

The Hutus and Tutsis are working together to revive Rwanda’s industries as well as attract foreign direct investment. Rwanda today is a shining beacon of a united nation that is enjoying the benefits of a shared national vision.

Zimbabweans should also have a shared national vision when it comes to national interests. President Mnangagwa said no one and nothing must ever divide Zimbabweans. “The legacy bequeathed to us by our forefathers must remain the foundation upon which we move our country forward and set a sound future for generations to come,” he said.

Zimbabweans, like Rwandans, should be able to bury their painful past and move forward as one united family.

What is needed is a strong political will to defeat the merchants of divisions that are abusing the social media to peddle falsehoods to divide the people. Zimbabweans from across the political divide demonstrated yesterday that they are one family when they converged at the different centres to celebrate their freedom. This is as it should be if we are to develop the Zimbabwe we all want.