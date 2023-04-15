COMMENT:Zanu-PF once again leads in entrenching internal democracy

ZANU-PF today holds reruns at selected constituencies across the country as the ruling party once again takes the lead in entrenching internal democracy.

The primaries attracted a massive turn out which Zanu-PF says is an indicator of the party’s landslide victory in this year’s harmonised elections

The reruns in the constituencies were ordered by the Politburo following various complaints.

The party has also declared zero tolerance for candidates saying offenders face immediate expulsion.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe-Nembudziya and Zvimba West constituencies today while in Insiza South, a rerun will be conducted on April 22.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said formal preliminary results will be announced on Monday next week.

“The ad-hoc special committee has been meeting for several days to make sure that each and every complaint is received and considered and recommendations made to the Politburo.

“Now that the reruns will be conducted, the tribunal will no longer meet to consider complaints from the primaries. If at all the tribunal is going to sit, they will probably be sitting to consider complaints from the re-runs, but I don’t expect any,” said Cde Bimha.

He said in order to ensure a smooth rerun, the party has deployed Politburo members to the five constituencies.

“We have deployed two members of the Politburo to each constituency and these constituencies have varying numbers of polling stations and each polling centre will have a Central Committee member to supervise the elections at that polling station,” said Cde Bimha.

In Mbare, the supervising teams are coming from Mashonaland Central, and the Politburo members who will be supervising the elections are Cdes Engelbert Rugeje and Mackenzie Ncube.

In Churu constituency, the supervising teams will come from Mashonaland East province and supervisors are Cdes Paul Mangwana and Kenneth Musanhi.

In Zvimba West Constituency, the supervising teams will be from the Midlands provinces and monitored by Cdes Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Elifasi Mashaba.

In Gokwe-Nembudziya, the supervising team will come from Masvingo and monitored by Cdes Douglas Mombeshora and Michael Nyambuya.

Cde Bimha appealed to party members in various constituencies to come in their numbers and exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates.