Companies to procure Covid-19 test kits

Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has encouraged companies to buy rapid tests kits and arrange with designated testing facilities for their employees to be tested for Covid-19.

Last Friday, President Mnangagwa extended the national lockdown by a further two weeks, but directed some sectors to start operating.

In a statement, Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said the country remains with 34 positive Covid-19 cases including five recoveries and four deaths.

She said Covid-19 testing for workers is mandatory.

“As announced by His Excellency, the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa the reopening of the industry and commerce during the lockdown extension effective 4 May 2020, is premised on the mandatory testing of employers and employees. The Ministry has put in place the following plan to ensure immediate implementation of this policy; Designated public health facilities that conduct routine screening and medical examination for workers will now also conduct Covid-19 rapid testing,” she said.

“To expedite the testing process, companies are encouraged to procure the rapid tests kits for themselves, guided by the Ministry in terms of test kits specification, employers must arrange with the designated testing facilities (public and private) for their employees to be tested at the agreed time at the facility or at the workplace.”

Dr Mahomva said companies should ensure that they have adequate social distancing space and facilities for infection prevention and control.