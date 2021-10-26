Conga Brothers slowly taking over Byo nightlife

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE reopening of licensed bars and nightclubs in the country has put energetic quadruple outfit, Conga Brothers on the spotlight.

Made up of Stinah, Localman, Blakk Foza and Theo Mellow Soul, the outfit is working under the stewardship of veteran entertainer DJ Prince Eskhosini.

For many, the name Conga Brothers is little known, but their works live true of their talent as they have worked on hits that include Happiness with La Dee and Mjolo The Pandemic with Mzoe 7. Also, they have been playing at various nightclubs in Bulawayo and left lasting impressions.

But, what sort of group is Conga Brothers? Well, according to Eskhosini, it is a group of producers and DJs.

“It has vocalists and songwriters as well as guys who play instruments. We don’t limit ourselves to one particular sound as we produce diverse sounds. However, for live performance, we push more of Amapiano and try to fuse it with other genres.”

Producer, DJ and vocalist Stinah said they are on a quest to take over the local entertainment nightlife and will mark their territory as they launch one of their sessions at fast-rising affluent club, The Boundary.

“Conga Brothers was formed in 2019 when I met Localman, a talented producer. I liked his beats which were just out of this world so we decided to work together. As a way of growing the band, we’ve roped in the services of Blakk Foza on vocals and Theo Mellow Soul who plays the lead guitar,” Stinah said.

“To show that we mean business, as from this Sunday, we’ll be starting the Yanoz Plug Sundays that we’ll host alongside DJ Prince Eskhosini,” said Stinah.

Localman said producing hit after hit is what made them venture into music. Being given a platform to record their works by Eskhosini is something that they will forever be grateful for.

“Working from Eskhosini Studios in Hillside has been a dream come true as we’ve been able to produce quality music. This has been the case with the Happiness beat where vocals were done by La Dee and also, we produced the Mjolo The Pandemic beat for Mzoe 7,” said Localman.

DJ Prince Eskhosini said he will continue supporting such artistes who are passionate about their craft.

“We’re working well with Conga Brothers. As someone who’s been in the game for long, they’re learning from me and in the process, I’m also learning from them as the future generation is taking over the music industry.” — @mthabisi_mthire