Connie inspires Sandy . . . Embarks on fitness regime to tone body

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NEARING 50 years, South African actress Connie Ferguson looks way younger and this is the reason that dancer-cum-singer Sandra ‘Sandy’ Ndebele has been going to the gym with the results evident as she now spots a well-toned body.

Sandy, a mother of three, has for the past four months been on a fitness regime and has shared these experiences on her social media pages.

During the Tuku tribute concert held in Harare recently where Sandy performed, many people were impressed by her evenly toned body.

Asked why she had gone on such a gruelling fitness regime, Sandy said: “South African actress Connie Ferguson who is nearing the ripe age of 50 and South Africa Idols judge Unathi Msengana who is turning 40 are both looking great for their age.

“I asked myself, why can’t I aspire to achieve that as I’m way younger than the two.

“That’s why I ended up getting a fitness coach”.

She said before being inspired by the South African personalities, she had attempted doing exercises on her own, but nothing seemed to change.

She then decided to call on the services of a personal trainer.

“I dumped running because my body wasn’t responding then I got a personal trainer who advised me to walk.

“Everyday, I walk 15 000 steps which is around 20km. I do this either on the treadmill in the gym or when I walk from home.

“I’ve been doing this for the past four months and my body has started responding,” said Sandy.

As part of her regime to cut down on weight, Sandy said she is no longer eating isitshwala among other foods.

“I now watch what I eat and have cut down on the amount of food. For example, when I eat chicken, I cook it using Olive oil.

“I’ve also completely removed starch from my meals —this means I no longer eat things like rice, bread or isitshwala,” said Sandy.

The results have been tremendous.

“One day when I was doing shopping at TM Pick n Pay in Ascot, someone approached me and said I look like Sandra Ndebele. I replied and said that I’m her younger sister and they believed me.

“Losing weight and having this toned body has helped with my confidence and it clears my head as I feel fresh everyday,” said Sandy.

True to her word, losing weight seems to be working well for Sandy who ably did her famous splits at Tuku’s tribute concert, much to the crowd’s excitement.

Watching her perform, one would not believe she is a mother of three as she was very energetic.