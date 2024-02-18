  • Today Sun, 18 Feb 2024

Construction of access roads to new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden begins

Construction of access roads to new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden begins Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Felix Mhona

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE  Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Felix Mhona, officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new Parliament Access Roads in Mt Hampden on Thursday.

Bitumen World is contracted to do the works, and the expected date of completion is 31 July 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the project includes widening, upgrading, and rehabilitating the roads around the New Parliament building.

“The scope of work includes: Rehabilitation of Old Mazowe Road starting from Westgate Traffic Circle – 13km; Construction of New Parliament Crescent One loop road – 4.7km; Construction of the New Parliament Horns – 2km and; 6.4km Boulevard Road will be constructed linking Bindura road and the New Parliament building,” read the statement.

