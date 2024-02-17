Bosso’s 11 games ‘fixture advantage’ …six games outside Bulawayo in the first half

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER going for a massive 19-game unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and only to fizzle out in the second stanza of the campaign last year, football Gods seem to have smiled at Highlanders as they were last Thursday handed what many could term a “fixture advantage” ahead of the start of 2024 matches.

Never mind that in their season opener Bosso, as Highlanders are known, are set to meet their old time arch rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium, in a game that can go either way. The 2024 fixtures schedule points to the fact that from 17 first round matches, coach Kelvin Kaindu and his charges will play 11 games in Bulawayo.

In that period, Bosso will travel to play six games away to TelOne, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals, ZPC Kariba, Greenfuel and Yadah FC. As such, Bosso will have the blessings of playing more games at Emagumeni when they would be still finding their feet. It is a development that will be coupled with the backing of their ever vociferous fans.

The Bulawayo football giants will play DeMbare in Week One and go on to meet Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby tie.

On Match Day Five Bosso will play host to new boys Chegutu Pirates before they get involved in a Match Day Seven derby tie against Chicken Inn. Two weeks later Bosso will entertain CAPS United for their game number nine. For their game number 10, they will be “away” to Bulawayo based PSL news boys Arenel Movers.

After that fixture, the Bulawayo giants will do battle against former champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields.

After their mission against Pure Platinum Play, Bosso’s next home tie will come after a fortnight and it will be a Week 13 match against last season’s league runners up Manica Diamonds. Highlanders’ mission against the Gem Boys will be played after they had played ZPC Kariba away.

After meeting Greenfuel away, the black and white army will enjoy a double home advantage when they fight it out against yet to be known Zifa Eastern Region Division One champions and Hwange in Week 15 and 16 respectively. Their first half of the season will conclude with a trip to Yadah FC.

If Bosso are to maximise the advantage of playing the majority (11) of the first half season games in Bulawayo where they enjoy huge fans’ support, they will be firm favourites for the title once more. In the previous campaign, after playing 11 matches, Highlanders were in second position with 19 points after winning four games and drawing seven times. Bosso were one point behind Ngezi Platinum Stars. However, after reaching the halfway mark of the season, Bosso were the top log leaders with 37 points, after winning 10 and drawing seven times without a defeat. Eventual title winners Ngezi Platinum Stars were seven points adrift.

Highlanders Half Season Schedule

Highlanders v Dynamos (H), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v Simba Bhora (H), TelOne v Highlanders(A), Highlanders v Chegutu Pirates (H), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v Chicken Inn(H), Herentals v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v CAPS United (H), Arenel Movers v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v FC Platinum (H), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (H), Greenfuel v Highlanders (A), Highlanders v Zifa ESRL Champions, Highlanders v Hwange (H), Yadah v Highlanders (A)