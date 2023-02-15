Consultative tourism policy workshop underway in Bulawayo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

A consultative workshop is underway in Bulawayo where the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry is engaging with tourism stakeholders to gather their input toward a review of the National Tourism Policy.

The proposed policy review comes at a time the country and the world at large are experiencing some changes that include shifting technology patterns, climate change, and the effects of Covid-19, among others.

Acting director in charge of international tourism and cooperation in the Ministry, Mr Douglas Mavhimbu, says the policy review will also seek to align the tourism sector operations with the national vision to ensure strategic growth.

“The current policy that we are reviewing was crafted in 2014 and it is the maiden national tourism policy that we came out with.

“It’s important for the nation to understand that we have gone through a number of processes and changes, some occasioned by the macro-economic environment and also what is happening technologically out there,” said Mr Mavhimbu.

more to follow…