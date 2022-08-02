Cont Mhlanga to be buried on Saturday

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

REVERED arts guru Cont Mhlanga will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Lupane, Matabeleland North province with the memorial service planned for Friday at Amakhosi township square.

This was revealed by Fairtalk communications Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Godwin Phiri this afternoon.

Mhlanga (64) died yesterday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after being admitted for 10 days.

He succumbed to pneumonia.

“Zimbabwe’s arts and culture icon, Mr Mdladla Cont Mhlanga will be buried at his rural home in Lupane on Saturday. A memorial service will be held on Friday at Amakhosi cultural centre from 8am,” Mr Phiri said.

Mhlanga established Amakhosi Theatre in 1981 where a number of artistes who passed through his hands became household names in Zimbabwe.

It started as a youth karate club called Dragons in 1979 and turned into Amakhosi Theatre two years later.

The legend wrote more than 20 plays among them The Good President, The End, Sinjalo, Children on Fire, Games and Bombs, The Members and Vikela. He has three books to his name.

Mhlanga also produced Amakorokoza and Sinjalo for ZBC.

Upon retiring from the arts in 2016, he relocated from Bulawayo to his rural home in Lupane, where he was rearing livestock such as goats.

When the news of his death broke yesterday morning, many people took to social media to mourn the leading playwright.

@SeehYvonne