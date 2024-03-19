Copper cable syndicate remanded in custody

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A MEMBER of the infamous copper cable syndicate that was recently found in possession of cables worth US$131 000 at their rented house in Bulawayo’s Mahatshula suburb has been identified as a repeat offender, as he was once convicted of a similar offence in 2014.

This was brought to light yesterday in court when the gang appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

Tapfumaneyi Muzarabani (48) was convicted of a similar offence in Plumtree in 2014.

This time around Muzarabani is being charged together with his wife Tracy Ncube (46) and two other accomplices, namely Alan Mudjiwa (28) and Hebron Chiyangwa (27).

The gang was remanded in custody to 2 April, pending bail hearing.

Ms Siphiwe Mhlanga represented the State and was opposed to granting them bail, sighting the gravity of the crime.

Ms Mhlanga argued that if granted bail the gang had a likely to abscond, as the crime had a mandatory sentence.

“The allegations faced by the accused persons have a serious effect on national development and they might interfere with State witnesses, since one of the State witnesses if their landlord. The first accused is a repeat offender who was once convicted for a similar offence in Plumtree – CRB PT674-80/14,” said Ms Mhlanga.

more to follow…