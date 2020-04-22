Coronavirus Watch

WHO recommendations to reduce risk of transmission of emerging pathogens from animals to humans in live animal markets or animal product markets

The virus which causes Covid-19 most probably has its ecological reservoir in bats, and transmission of the virus to humans has likely occurred through an intermediate animal host — a domestic animal, a wild animal or a domesticated wild animal which has not yet been identified.

While the zoonotic source of the virus is currently unknown, the following general recommendations for reducing the risk of transmission of zoonotic pathogens in live animal markets apply: