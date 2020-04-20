Coronavirus Watch: We are deeply worried that the virus is now attacking children

Our continent of Africa has reported more than 18 000 cases, with 348 deaths having been recorded.

The latest report from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, cuts a very grim picture for our Continent. It says Africa could see anything between 300 000 and 3.3 million deaths due to the pandemic, with infections likely to reach millions in less than two months from now.

Considering that Africa confirmed its first case just over two months ago, on February 14, it should be very clear the continent risks losing to the virus should there be any let up on the drastic measures most countries have now taken.

Coming to our own country, we have witnessed a spiking of infections from single digits to the current 25, with three of our loved ones already dead.

Apart from this growing number of infections, we are deeply worried that the virus is beginning to attack our children, with more and more cases coming from local transmissions.

Clearly the numbers are rising, and will soon gallop uncontrollably once we reach the deadly mark of 100, after which the grim multiplier effect kicks in. – President Emmerson Mnangagwa