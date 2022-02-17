COVID-19: 131 new infections recorded in schools

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

SCHOOLS recorded 131 new Covid-19 infections yesterday with Masvingo being the hardest hit with 89 cases, followed by Matabeleland North with 42.

Other provinces did not record new infections.

Only one person in Bulawayo died from Covid-19 complications.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 190 from 160 the previous day.

There were 103 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate remains at 96 percent while active cases went up to 2 643 from 2 397 on Tuesday.

A total of 3 181 tests were done and positivity was at 11 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situational report, on Wednesday at 3PM, there were 43 people who were hospitalised. Of these, 10 were new admissions, 15 were asymptomatic, 26 had mild to moderate symptoms while five were severe and none were in the intensive care unit.

“As at 16 February 2022, Zimbabwe had 232 213 confirmed cases, including 224 191 recoveries and 5 379 deaths. To date, a total of 4 322 792 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” read the report.

“In terms of vaccination update, 4 297 people received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4 322 792. Another 4 347 received their 2nd dose bringing the cumulative for the 2nd dose to 3 353 554 while 3 295 people received their 3rd dose bringing the cumulative for 3rd dose to 89 659.”