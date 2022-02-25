COVID-19: 378 new cases recorded

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country has recorded 378 new Covid 19 cases and two deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period bringing to 234 967 the total number of cases since the outbreak of the virus.

Out of the new cases reported yesterday, 96 are from outbreaks detected from schools in Manicaland (33), Mashonaland East (25), Matabeleland North (20), Mashonaland West (11), Masvingo (4) and Mashonaland Central (3)

To date Zimbabwe has so far recorded 5 390 deaths and 225 447 recoveries. Yesterday, the country recorded 214 new recoveries with the national recovery rate remaining at 96 percent. Active cases rose to 4 130.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 3 629 people having received the first jab yesterday and 3 344 the second.

The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 4 347 329 while 3 381 046 got the second dose.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 338 from 339 yesterday.

As of February 23, 2022 at 3PM, there were 52 people who were hospitalised with 14 new admissions. One person was admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 38 had mild to moderate symptoms. Five patients had severe symptoms while eight were asymptomatic.

Masvingo recorded the highest number of 60 cases followed by Mashonaland West with 55 cases. Mashonaland East recorded 31 cases while Matabeleland North recorded 29 new cases. Manicaland and Mashonaland Central each recorded 15 cases.

Bulawayo and Harare recorded six and three new cases respectively. No cases were reported in Matabeleland South and the Midlands.

“As of February 24, 2022, Zimbabwe has now recorded 234 967 confirmed cases, 225 447 recoveries and 5 390 deaths,” reads the statement.