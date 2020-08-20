Covid – 19 death toll rises to 150

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE Covid-19 death toll in Zimbabwe has risen to 150 following nine deaths that were recorded yesterday.

A total of 265 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Zimbabwe has a cumulative 5 643 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 20.

Of the 256 cases, only 11 are returnees from South Africa and Harare remains the hardest hit province which recorded 181 of the new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Masvingo province recorded its first Covid-19 death yesterday.

“As of August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5 643 cases, 4 442 recoveries and 150 deaths. About 256 new cases and nine deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and only 11 of the new cases are from returnees,” read the statement.

The new deaths were recorded in Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West.

“Harare province recorded 181 of the new cases, Bulawayo four, Manicaland 10, Mashonaland Central 20 and Matabeleland 23. Of the new cases 23 were recorded in Masvingo province and two in Midlands.”

Bulawayo has a cumulative 1 218 infections, 28 deaths with 993 recoveries while Matabeleland North has 103 cases, three deaths and 64 recoveries.

Matabeleland South on the other hand has 536 cases, 420 recoveries and two deaths.

@thamamoe