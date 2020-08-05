Covid-19 death toll rises to 81

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 death toll has risen to 81 following the death of a 22-year-old man from Bulawayo who died at a health institution yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 146 more people tested positive to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe yesterday which brings the cumulative total number of cases to 4 221 cases.

Bulawayo province has now recorded 21 Covid-19 deaths.

“As at August 4, 2020 Zimbabwe had 4 221 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1 238 recoveries and 81 deaths. Today, 146 people, all local transmissions tested positive and they are in isolation,” reads the statement.

“Today we regret reporting the death at facility level of a 22-year-old man from Bulawayo province.”

Bulawayo has a total of 1 065 cases and 21 deaths, Matabeleland South 437 cases with two deaths while Matabeleland North has 60 cases with two deaths.

