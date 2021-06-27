Covid-19: Judicial Service Commission closes five more courthouses

The Chronicle

Midlands Bureau Chief

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) closed five more courthouses in Gweru on Friday after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.

Some officials at the Labour Court and another employee from the Sheriff’s office in the Midlands capital tested positive to Covid -19 on Friday.

“The five courthouses and Office of the Sheriff (of Gweru City) have been closed for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases,” JSC said in a statement.

