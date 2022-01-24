Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE national Covid-19 recovery rate continues to rise, raising hope for a return to normalcy under the new normal, with reopening of schools becoming a possibility.

From Wednesday last week to yesterday, the recovery rate has been standing at 93 percent.

On Sunday, January 9, it stood at 87 percent.

On December 1, the recovery rate was at 96 percent before it started to plummet as the Omicron variant took a toll.

It continued to fall on a daily basis until December 17 when it reached 71 percent.

Now, Covid-19 cases are dropping drastically as many are recovering from the Omicron variant which wreaked havoc during the festive season.

Recently, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care extended the country’s lockdown by further two weeks.

In a statement, he said schools’ opening may be scheduled after the period lapses depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

“The Acting President, Hon General (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga has extended the Covid-19 national lockdown by a further two weeks. Schools shall be given at least one week after the next two weeks’ lockdown extension, to put preventive public health measures in place before the commencement of the general school calendar depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation at that time,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro told Chronicle last week that the rise in Covid-19 recoveries is a sign that things will get better.

“People are listening to what the Government said, they are practising preventive measures, they are masking up, they are vaccinating.

More people are vaccinating, which is a good sign that things are and will get better,” he said.