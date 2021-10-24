COVID-19 Update: 5 die as 37 new cases are recorded

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 37 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 132 625 cases, 4 668 deaths and 127 120 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 90 percent with active cases going down to 837.

Harare recorded three deaths followed by Bulawayo which had two deaths while other provinces recorded zero deaths.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 3 263 783 people having received the first dose while 2 534 909 people got the second jab.

A total of 5 108 people received their first jab yesterday and 6 978 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 42 yesterday from 43.

As of October 23, 2021 at 3PM, there were 92 people were hospitalised with 9 new admissions. Three people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 69 had mild to moderate symptoms. Eleven patients had severe symptoms while 9 were asymptomatic.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of 11 cases followed by Bulawayo and Masvingo with 8 cases. Mashonaland East had 3 cases.

Harare, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South recorded had 2 cases each.

Mashonaland Central recorded one case while Midlands and Mashonaland West recorded zero cases each.

