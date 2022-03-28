COVID UPDATE: One person dies as active cases fall

28 Mar, 2022 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
COVID UPDATE: One person dies as active cases fall Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Chronicle

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, as the country recorded 53 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 245 820 cases, 5 438 deaths and 236 841 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96% and active cases go down to 3 541.

5 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools Mashonaland Central (5).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 914 255 people having received their first dose, 3 490 701 receiving their second dose while 264 378 receiving their third dose.

A total of 31 905 received their first jab yesterday, 5 801 received their second jab while 15 605 received their third jab.

As of March 26, 2022, at 3 PM there were 27 people that were hospitalized with four three admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 23 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland Central recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland West and Midlands which recorded nine cases each. Harare and Matabeleland North recorded five cases each.

Mashonaland East recorded four cases.

Matabeleland South had three cases while Masvingo, Manicaland and Bulawayo had two cases each.

– @ BlezarKarubwa

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting