COVID_19 UPDATE: Zim records 766 new infections

Midlands Bureau Chief

The country on Wednesday recorded 766 new Covid -9 infections and one death.

Of the new cases, 765 are local while the remainder is a returnee from Tanzania.

The seven- day rolling average for new cases rose from 342 to 417.

Mashonaland West province recorded the highest number of infections with 242 cases.

Mashonaland Central had the second highest number of new infections after 96 cases were recorded in the province, Bulawayo had the third highest figures at 75 infections and Harare followed with 73 new Covid-19 cases.

Midlands province recorded 66 new infections, Masvingo province had 65 cases, Mashonaland East recorded 59 cases, Matabeleland South province recorded 37, Matabeleland North province 32 and Manicaland province recorded 21 new cases.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report notes that the single death was recorded in Mashonaland East province.

The Ministry said Kwekwe with 28 cases, Kariba (40), Karoi (54) and Chinhoyi (24) remain on localised lockdown while Mashonaland West’s Chibara (18), Nyangoma (20), Chidamoyo (15), Kazangare (16), Chiredzi (32) in Masvingo province, Marondera (32) in Mashonaland East, Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 15, Emakhandeni 29 and Northern suburbs 31 districts have been classified as Covid-19 hotspots.

“As at 23 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 43 480 confirmed cases, including 37 477 recoveries and 1 692 deaths. To date, a total of 715 056 people have been vaccinated against Covid 19,” reads a report from the Ministry.