Creative women’s impact extends beyond Women’s Day

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Today, women worldwide will prominently feature in the spotlight as they celebrate International Women’s Day. The overarching theme for this year is: “Inspire Inclusion.”

King’s Kraal restaurant in Bulawayo is poised to establish the mood by hosting an all-female gig tonight, featuring the melodic talents of songbirds Mimmie Tarukwana, S’coo, and Christine Nyoni, who will enchant patrons with their performances.

At Alliançe Française de Bulawayo, poetry enthusiasts are in for a treat, as a diverse array of women will take the stage to recite poems at the “Everything is Poetry” gig.

Chronicle Showbiz engaged with various creative women, to explore their plans for the day and their perspectives on the significance of Women’s Month. Below are some of the insightful responses:

Cleopatra Dube, the provincial arts manager of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, said the day serves as a reflection of the crucial role women play in society, transcending specific sectors.

“Since time immemorial, women have always been an integral societal thread, contributing significantly across various industries. The celebration of this Month and Day is a reminder of the strides we’ve made and the distance yet to cover. Within the realm of art, the under representation of women compared to men raises concerns about gender parity that need addressing.

“The stereotyping of women in leadership is disconcerting, but women have consistently demonstrated their capabilities as effective leaders. This achievement deserves recognition and celebration,” Dube stated.

For photographer Kingshee (Thembelihle Tambara), the day will be dedicated to capturing photographs of extraordinary women, who serve as a source of inspiration for her.

“To me, Women’s Month is a time to express gratitude and celebrate the influential women, who have played pivotal roles in shaping our country and giving birth to the legends we admire today.

“As a creative, my celebration of International Women’s Day involves curating a collection of creative photographs featuring women I admire, both from the present and those making an impact on social media,” she said.

Actress, poetess and thespian, Gugulethu Matshazi Dube, said her focus for the day will be on amplifying women’s voices.

“For me, Women’s Day means actively contributing to the advocacy for women’s rights and celebrating women through my artwork. Over the past three years, I’ve made it a priority to create annual pieces, dedicated to Women’s Day and actively participate in events dedicated to women’s empowerment.

“These events have thus far encompassed workshops, marches and public speaking contests. This year, I’m venturing into something new. For Women’s Day, we’ve organised a poetry show, dedicated to celebrating women and advocating for their rights. The poetry show is scheduled for Friday,at Alliançe Française de Bulawayo,” she announced.

In stark contrast to the sentiments expressed by many creative women, visual artist Sinqobile Shamiso Dube stated that she will not be celebrating the day, citing perceived irregularities.

“I’m not celebrating Women’s Day because it feels like the only time people recognise women’s existence. Why should I celebrate something that I am every single day, compressed into just one day?” she questioned.

As Women's, Month gains momentum, female artistic contributors will remain at the forefront.