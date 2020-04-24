Critical service firms resume operations

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CRITICAL manufacturing companies in Bulawayo have resumed operations following the announcement that they are exempt from the extended national lockdown.

In his national address on Sunday, President Mnangagwa directed that limited operations by firms in the manufacturing and Small to Medium Enterprises should resume in the national interest.

He, however, said the businesses being exempt must be mindful of the public health safeguards.

In an interview yesterday, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) national vice president Mr Joseph Gunda confirmed that a number of companies in the food and engineering services (particularly mining sector suppliers) resumed operations on Monday.

“A number of companies providing critical services and manufacturing different products, have resumed operations. Most companies that have resumed operations here in Bulawayo are in the food manufacturing as well as engineering which services the mining sector,” he said.

Mr Gunda would not be drawn into stating the exact number of firms that have resumed production as he said he could not give such detail offhand.

“All those engineering companies that feed into the mining sector should have resumed operations because their services are critical, “ he said.

Treger Plastics and Datlabs are among companies that have resumed operations.

Mr Gunda said companies such as United Refineries Limited, among others that supply basic commodities never stopped production.

Asked about the strategies the exempt companies adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mr Gunda who is also General Beltings managing director, said: “We are following guidelines that have been given out by CZI through training that was held by World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with our Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“There are clear guidelines that should be followed at the workplace meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. These include having sanitisers at every entry point, washing of hands and social distancing,” he said.

Mr Gunda said they were making sure that every company that has resumed production puts up notices reminding workers about the need to maintain personal hygiene.

President Mnangagwa said inspectors from Government will be visiting companies that resumed operations to ensure they comply with the health and safety guidelines as outlined by WHO and the Ministry of Health and Child Care. — @okazunga.