CTYSF invites Milton Junior pupils for holiday basketball programs

CATCH Them Young Sports Foundation (CTYSF) has invited Milton Junior School pupils to take part in their holiday basketball training programme that they will run at City Pool (Highlanders Basketball Courts).

CTYSF chairperson and coach Zanele Nzima said the initiative is targeted at budding players aged four and those already doing their secondary school education.

“It’s a programme that we will have every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. We are looking forward to having children aged four and above. It’s all about giving the youngsters a chance to sharpen their basketball skills. We are extending the initiative to all other schools in Bulawayo as we seek to see the youngsters off the streets. It’s a grassroots initiative and each participating pupil will pay US$10,” said Nzima.

She added: “These training programmes are meant to benefit every basketball interested pupil in Bulawayo and other areas. We have invited Milton Junior School pupils to take part in the programme that will be held at City Swimming Pool.”

CTYSF is a community based organisation that seeks to advocate doing of right things. We seek to transform lives through sport and promote inclusiveness in varying physical activities and sports. The foundation was established in 2014.

Basketball is a game played between two teams of five players each on a rectangular court, usually indoors. Each team tries to score by tossing the ball through the opponent’s goal, an elevated horizontal hoop and net called a basket.

While basketball is competitively a winter sport, it is played on a 12-month basis—on summer playgrounds, in municipal, industrial, and church halls, in school yards and family driveways, and in summer camps-often on an informal basis between two or more contestants.

Many grammar schools, youth groups, municipal recreation centres, churches, and other organisations conduct basketball programmes for youngsters of less than high school age. – @FungaiMuderere