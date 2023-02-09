Dalu Da Comedian joins Amanxeba

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING comedian, Dalu Da Comedian has been added to television serious Amanxeba cast to grow his artistic portfolio.

Dalu, a product of Ntando Van Moyo’s Umahlekisa Entertainment, joins fellow comic therapist, Frank Chirisa in the film industry. The latter features on a series called, “Amaloja.”

The vernacular comic plays the Thunyiwe role, a traditional healer who misuses his power for personal gain. Amanxeba, directed by John Mabuyane, airs on DStv.

In an interview, Dalu Da Comedian expressed excitement at working on his life-long dream of being behind the camera.

“It has been my dream to be on television since my early childhood because I used to imitate the likes of South African actor Lucky Kunene but unfortunately, I grew up in Ntabazinduna where there was only one television station at our disposal by then and no acting opportunities. That’s the reason why I moved to Bulawayo where my talent was discovered at Mzilikazi High School by my then drama teacher Sandisizwe Bhebhe,” said Dalu Da Comedian.

He described being on set as “awesome and amazing.”

“The cast and crew are loving and caring and one can’t even tell that I was a newcomer. It has been my dream to share the same set with the people that I admire a lot in the art industry. This includes Percy Soko, Sthandazile Dube, Donna N, Farrie, Scotch, Ishmael Muvhingi, and Tanaka Munyavhi, “ said the comedian.

Dalu Da Comedian began his comic career under the tutelage and guidance of seasoned comedian Ntando Van Moyo in 2021. He has shared the stage with Don Andre from Uganda, LongJohn, Mbongeni, Frank Chirisa and Babongile Sikhonjwa.

He is the face behind “Comedy Advocacy” a new genre that seeks to use comedy as a vehicle for social transformation at a time when there is rampant delinquent behaviour from youths.

Dalu Da Comedian also runs a small poultry farm in Ntabazinduna. – @MbuleloMpofu