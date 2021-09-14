Date set for Binga marathon

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Binga Kasambabezi Marathon will resume this year and organisers have slated the race for October 30.

The event wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19, which forced a nationwide lockdown and suspension of every sporting activity.

Apart from the full marathon, runners can also register for the half marathon and 10km fun run.

Organisers had also decided to retain the full marathon following calls for it to be scrapped due to high temperatures after 2019 winner Leonard Koki from the Zimbabwe National Army was rushed to hospital after being affected by the heat.

Chairperson of the organising committee Recent Ncube said: “The full marathon will be there this year because we have noted that if we start at 6am, they will be done by around 11am before temperatures become extreme.

We have started preparations for this year’s marathon event with resource mobilisation and we are at about 80 percent. We have written to the Sports and Recreation Commission and National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe seeking permission to stage the event and we are waiting their response.”

More than 200 runners participated in the 2019 marathon and Ncube said they expect the event to even be bigger and better this year because athletes are eager to get onto the road after almost two years of being idle.

Registration details will be released once the SRC and NAAZ give the green light for the marathon to be staged.