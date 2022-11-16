DeMbare, Ndiraya part ways

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

DYNAMOS Football Club have decided not to renew the contract of their head coach, Tonderai Ndiraya.

In a statement released last night, Dynamos announced that Ndiraya’s present deal with the club will not be renewed when it expires on December 31 this year.

“Dynamos Football Club announces that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract with the club will not be renewed after its expiry on the 31st of December 2022. It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision but Ndiraya will always be remembered for his contribution to Dynamos as a player and a coach.

However, this development does not dwarf the work Ndiraya has done in the last few years to rebuild Dynamos and position it to long term success. Ndiraya remains a Dynamos son whose loyalty to the club has never been doubted. We wish Ndiraya all the best in his future endeavours,’’ read the statement sent out by Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

Ndiraya’s parting ways with Dynamos comes after the Glamour Boys endured a difficult season which saw them finish third on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Under Ndiraya, DeMbare also failed to win any silverware in the 2021/22 season. They were beaten 1-0 by Highlanders in the Independence Cup and also lost to FC Platinum in the 2022at the quarter-final stage.

The former Dynamos midfielder was reappointed as DeMbare coach in April 2019 to replace Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe who was sacked after a string of poor results. — @Mdawini_29