DeMbare parts with Bulawayo duo

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DYNAMOS has confirmed the departure of striker Tinashe Makanda and defender Brendon Mpofu.

The duo struggled for game time last season and the club chose not to renew their contracts. Other players who will not be part of the Dynamos squad are Jayden Bakari, Junior Makunike, Taimon Mvula, and Willmore Chimbetu

Dynamos has so far signed Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, Temptation Chiwunga, Nomore Chinyerere and Tinotenda Makwinja.

The Harare giants are set to take part in the CAF confederations Cup after they won the Chibukus Super Cup last season.

