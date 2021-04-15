Diaspora based savings and investment group alleviates poverty among women

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

A savings and investment group, Umceco Empire, which has more than 1 000 members drawn from countries dotted around the globe has embarked on initiatives that seek to fight poverty and improve livelihoods of women.

The programme which was rolled out in a career guidance format brings together women periodically where business strategies, encouragement and empowerment through financing are discussed and implemented.

Over the weekend, Umceco Empire that has grown from 400 members last year to over 1 000 members held an event that sought to prove that lack of five “O” Levels is not a limiting factor to success.

The luncheon was held at a hotel in Johannesburg where various savings and investment groups commonly known as stokvels discussed best business practices in the new normal of doing business.

The participating groups included Women of Integrity, Women Empowerment Sunrise (WES), Ukuzithuthukisa Kwabomama and Ladies Houz.

The luncheon event, comprised of series of speakers namely Queen Zikhali of Angel Driving School, Lihle Moyo (WES), Thuli Sihayo (Ladies Houz) and Charity Mpofu from Kelly Hills Properties who all gave insight in their various fields namely entrepreneurship, women empowerment, health and property development.

Also on focus in the discussions was how best to facilitate development projects for communities in Zimbabwe.

Umceco Empire founder Ms Sukoluhle Ncube, who was born and bred in Bulawayo but is now based in South Africa, said the group that is made up mostly of Zimbabwean and South African women, has grown as they make strides in empowering communities.

The group members are based in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States of America, among other countries.

The group uses virtual platforms to ensure growth of their projects is not stalled.

Ms Ncube said the women’s organisations held a luncheon to identify projects among them mobilising food aid for the vulnerable due to Covid-19, farming initiatives and acquiring of solar panels for increased electrification in the country’s rural areas.

“Umceco Empire’s vision is to see fellow women leading in business worldwide and we continue to thrive as group members yield fruits of the initiatives we undertake.

“This is proof lack of five O’levels is not a limiting factor as most of the women are self start up entrepreneurs,” said Ms Ncube.

“Umceco Empire is a unique stokvel group where our goal is to raise awareness around women’s self worth through influencing and empowerment initiatives in various arenas such a financial investments, sound mental and physical health.”

Ms Ncube said the luncheon yielded fruitful results as women grouped up to introduce schemes of mobilising resources to help communities.

The initiatives include sourcing school fees for vulnerable children, sourcing funds and equipment to improve the water reticulation systems in the country’s urban communities.

“The meet and greet luncheon saw over 100 people come out for a day of relaxation, business strategy, encouragement and empowerment.

“The event was meant to eliminate prejudice through uniting women from diverse backgrounds. There’s power in unity as gone are the days where women pull each other down but we should be busy fixing each others crown’s,” said Ms [email protected]_mthire