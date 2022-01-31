Digital impetus to drive economic growth – Dr Muswere

Business Reporter

THE on-going digitalisation drive is providing new impetus for sustainable economic growth in line with the country’s National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is a key building block towards attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Government has emphasised the need to mainstream use of information and communication technologies ICTs) as part of measures to transform Zimbabwe into a knowledge-based society and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the world in order to stimulate and sustain robust economic growth.

Officially commissioning the Makhanani Base Station, Chiredzi Community Information Centre (CIC) and Chiredzi Urban Schools ICT Laboratories Programme in Masvingo on Friday, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said enhancing access to digital connectivity for the previously unconnected areas was being prioritised so as to unlock wider economic potential and improved service delivery.

He said the Chiredzi CIC, for instance, would give locals a platform to access the digital information highway while ICT labs would incubate and create the next generation of ICT giants from Chiredzi District.

These ICT solutions dovetail with Vision 2030 as enunciated by President Mnangagwa, said the minister in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi.

“As the world gravitates towards the fourth industrial revolution, innovation, information and communication technologies (ICTs), have become indispensable to our daily lives.

Zimbabwe cannot achieve its development goals without investing significant financial and human capital resources in innovation and ICTs,” said Dr Muswere.

“These investments will steer the drive towards the digital future that will transform Chiredzi into a techno hub, raising the community’s competitiveness and align it with Vision 2030’s ICT goals.”

The minister said the new projects would help Chiredzi achieve the digital economy aspirations under NDS1.

For developing countries like Zimbabwe, he said, ICTs were seen not only as providing new impetus for sustainable growth, but are also a prerequisite to participate in the information and knowledge society.

“A community that does not innovate cannot stay relevant in today’s fast-changing world of big data, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, among other emerging technologies,” said the minister.

“These rapid changes in technology equally affect policymakers.

The Second Republic, through the Ministry of ICT, is committed to creating an enabling environment for innovation to flourish in the country by providing a forward-looking and malleable policy environment. Zimbabwe’s future is digital.”

Inspired by NDS1, Dr Muswere said the ICT drive promises to revolutionise public services and bring connectivity to under-served communities, enhance ease of doing business and make Zimbabwe a top investment and manufacturing destination.

He paid tribute to NetOne and POTRAZ for their efforts to expand mobile broadband connectivity and universal access.