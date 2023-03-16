Dingani Publishers donates to provinces

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AHEAD of the National Association of Secondary Heads athletics championships to be held at Peterhouse in Marondera next week, Dingani Publishers has donated a full kit to Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Masvingo provinces.

The kits were handed over to teams at Milton High School yesterday. Present at the ceremony were Nash Bulawayo provincial chair Bheki Dube, provincial head in charge of athletics Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, team Bulawayo, their head coach James Rugwevera as well as head-in-charge of athletics in Matabeleland North, Vusumuzi Nkiwane.

Dingani Publishers owner and director Witness Dingani said he is open to extending the sponsorship to next year.

“This sponsorship is meant to support the schools who always support our work as publishers. There are 80 kits per province. I would like to thank Milton High School for offering us this venue and will also like to thank the provinces for agreeing to be wearing the kits branded Dingani Publishers.

“Even next year, I am willing to sponsor the teams. I know there are other things you will need in Marondera but I will make sure I organise something,” said Dingani.

“As Matabeleland North, we would like to appreciate the association with Dingani Publishers. We hope to have a lasting partnership. We promise to make good of the kits that we have received,” remarked Nkiwane.

Bulawayo province Nash chair, Dube, said they are grateful to Dingani Publishers for their kind gesture.

“We want to thank Dingani Publishers for this wonderful gesture. We were wondering where we would get the money for these kits and we were relieved when Dingani Publishers came in to assist. Dingani Publishers is a friend of Nash and this gesture verifies that. We hope this is not the end but the beginning of a long-lasting partnership,” said Dube.

Dingani Publishers has a brand-new series of study packs called Understanding O-level Study Packs whose target market are the athletes that will be competing in Marondera.

The study guides are intended to assist O-level pupils who are getting ready to take a variety of Zimsec public examinations.

The study guides include content on certain topics as well as sections with questions and answers that explain how students should respond to various types of questions.

These study guides were created using the objectives, material and learner activities from the syllabus. Experts with extensive classroom experience created the study guides. – @innocentskizoe