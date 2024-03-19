DJ Ollah 7 brings city to city tour to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PROMINENT radio personality Owen Madondo, known on the airwaves as DJ Ollah 7 is on a mission to popularise his podcast through hosting star studded shows countrywide.

Having already captivated audiences in Harare, Chitungwiza, Marondera, and Mutare, the Ollah 7 Podcast #OnTheSpot has garnered national interest with its carefully curated guest lineup.

Tomorrow, the City to City ‘Odhi’ Outreach campaign arrives in the City of Kings and Queens, with festivities kicking off at 9am at the City Hall. Subsequent stops include Gweru on Thursday, Masvingo on the 27th, and Chivhu on the 28th.

In Bulawayo, the stage will light up with performances from local luminaries such as Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, Tojey Blox, Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, DJ Nivek, Ma9Nine, and Intombi Zomqangala, among others.

DJ Ollah 7 shared with Chronicle Showbiz that the campaign aims to enhance brand visibility and foster deeper connections with a diverse audience.

“The campaign is for brand visibility and for us to connect with our diversified audience on a more personal level. We also wanted to broaden the podcast’s reach so as to attract and increase awareness of the podcast.

“⁠Representation is the core idea in selecting artistes. Variety and also balance is key. ⁠Although I do co-host with Yayha Goodvibes on The trending stories, it has been a unique experience as it is helping me leverage personal branding,” said DJ Ollah 7. – @mthabisi_mthire