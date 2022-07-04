DJ Tira to perform in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed wheel spinner DJ Tira is set to make his maiden appearance in Gwanda this Saturday when he performs at The Phoenix Shisanyama.

The mining town is set to be ablaze as the DJ is one of the most sought-after artistes in the southern part of the country.

Dubbed “A Night with DJ Tira Makoya Bearings”, the gig will largely be a DJs affair. The South African DJ who has been in the industry for over 21 years is set to share the stage with DJ T Money, DJ Wyqlif, DJ Nicksoul and DJ Ajax.

Phoenix Shisanyama marketing and events coordinator Beki Masuku aka DJ T Money said DJ Tira is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday. He will then drive down to Gwanda.

“The show is a reflection of our mantra as a joint to offer our clientele first-class international entertainment. This is a show not to miss thus we’re calling on people from Gwanda and nearby towns to come and have a nice time,” said DJ T Money.

This will be the second time this year a South African act performs at Phoenix Shisanyama after Black Diamond mesmerised fans earlier this year. – @mthabisi_mthire