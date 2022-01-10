Djokovic WINS appeal but Australia in bid to cancel visa again

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has won his appeal against the decision to cancel his Australian visa and has been released from detention, but the World Number one’s battle is far from over as the Australian Immigration Minister plans to cancel his visa again.

Djokovic has been released from detention after a judge overturned the decision to cancel his visa. The tennis star now looks free to play this month’s Australian Open, but has been warned the ‘stakes have risen’ now and could be detained once again.

Djokovic has been held in an immigration hotel for three days in a room where the windows do not open after being taken in by Border Force on his arrival to Australia earlier last week.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner travelled to Australia under the premise that he had a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated against coronavirus.

He is hoping to compete at the Australian Open on January 17, a tournament he has won on nine occasions.

The Serbian was facing the prospect of being sent packing if the courts ruled in favour of the Australian government this afternoon, but was given a reprieve with a judge ordering the star to be released from detention.

Djokovic is now free to compete the Australian Open, but could still face deportation with another court case on the cards. – Express.co.uk