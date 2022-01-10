Fiso Siziba enters Bosso vice chair race 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LONG serving Highlanders member and seasoned football administrator, Fiso Siziba has made a passionate plea for peace and unity as the club angles for growth.

Siziba, said this when he announced his candidature for the club’s vice-chairman post, set to be contested for next month.

He will square off with another aspirant in the form of Babongile Skhonjwa who has also expressed interest in taking the post.

The Bosso vice-chairmanship is being vacated by Morden Ngwenya who has served his mandated term.

The last elections at Highlanders where members voted for the chairman, committee member and secretary general left the anguish from divisions which up to now the club is struggling to mend.

The extent of the divisions was so immense that even irked the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, who has challenged the Highlanders family to unite and work for the good of the club to save the institution from collapsing.

Siziba’s biggest plea as the elections approach is that club members and supporters maintain peace and unity for the good of the club.

“I am taking a gentleman’s approach to this election. I am unapologetic in saying that l am going to this election independently. I do not belong to any faction. This for me is not an individual journey. I am here to work for the team,” Siziba declared.

“As l come in to seek the support from club members my push is firstly to have a united Highlanders. This is a big institution that can only survive when we are united.

“I want this to be as peaceful as it can be for the good of the club. Members should be able to choose a candidate of their choice without having divisions. We are all in this because we love this club hence, we should make sure we protect it by being peaceful,” he added.

Once elected, Fiso says his main thrust will be for the club to fix its recruitment policy as well as making the club house the place to be for city revellers.

“Firstly, I believe administrative issues at the club are in order so for me it’s picking up from where they are and making sure that l fit into the system of the institution.

“I feel it’s the club went back to the basics. This is by fixing the recruitment policy. It’s not like in the past were playing for Highlanders was the dream of every child. This is an era where you have to go out and look for these kids.

“We need to revive the attachment between the club and school. If you wait for these boys to come and play football, they won’t come, they will get busy with video games and some even go into drugs. The club should be able to groom players who have the Highlanders DNA,” said Siziba.

He revealed that the decision to enter the election was a result of club members and supporters who felt he had something to offer at the club.

He is the vice-secretary of the highest decision-making board in football in the force, ZRP Soccer Management Committee and is also board member fixtures in the Zifa Southern Region executive committee. – @innocentskizoe