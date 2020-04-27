DJs under fire for not playing local music

Showbiz Reporter

For a very long time, most local DJs have been playing international and regional music at the expense of local content.

This may soon haunt them as people have clearly shown zero interest in supporting them financially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

This was made clear this past week after a DJ, Dollarbill made an appeal to locals to also support DJs, as they are supporting artistes, during this trying time.

His plea came a few days after Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, committed to cushioning artistes whose incomes have been affected due to Covid-19.

Besides support from Government, some promoters have been conducting live shows online and paying artistes for performing. Because of these initiatives, DJs likely feel sidelined.

Wrote DJ Dollarbill: “Dear valued Zimbabweans and world at large. I write here as a professional DJ based in Zimbabwe. I come to you with a huge begging bowl, asking for financial, material, spiritual or any other support you can deem.

“Our Government does not recognise our profession and importance/relevance in the Entertainment and Arts industry as music artists or sportspersons are recognised, leaving us in quagmire as the lockdown continues. This is evidenced by the fact that no mention whatsoever has been made or action taken by the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation or ministry of SMEs on the relief of DJs.”

He added: “. . . our industry was equally the first to be affected by the gathering bans and most likely, we’ll be the last to have the ban lifted and we don’t know when. We therefore are left with no option but to ask for assistance from well-wishers who appreciate our work.

“You will notice that many of us have been doing some social media live mixes to entertain most of you in the comfort of your homes because we understand that somehow music makes you feel no pain.

“However, most of this has no monetary results. We still need to pay for the Wi-Fi and data to stream these. Those who have Djs at heart please do not hesitate to contact me on behalf of the Zimbabwean DJs Network.”

His letter which was posted online by social media blogger, Plot Mhako, instead of getting positive feedback, provoked people.

Music promoter, Mahwindo who always rallies people to support local musicians was one of the first to comment. She simply said local DJs must ask for financial support from those whose music they love playing, not locals.

“Ooh really, ko pamunoti hamuridze local paye muchiti inouraya bhawa? Pihwai na Beyonce nevemapiano (How about the times you say you don’t play local music as it doesn’t pay off? Go and get money from the likes of Beyonce and Amapiano artistes).”

She went on to justify herself saying those who thought she was being harsh must simply follow the DJs live streams online and see if they are playing local content. And true to her word, most DJs countrywide barely play local music save for those in the diaspora and the likes of Babongile Sikhonjwa, who is not really a DJ but is passionate about their town and its music.

“Check the DJs who’re doing online shows. Who among them is playing local music save for King Alfred and a few others like DJ Eve. These local DJs must simply go and get their money from YouTube and artistes who’re outside the country,” she said.

Mhako who is also passionate about local music concurred with Mahwindo saying local DJs had failed the local music industry. He also agreed that most DJs play Amapiano and international music at the expense of local music.

One Blessing Jena however said people should be concerned about the DJs’ plight for now then resolve whatever issues they have with them after the pandemic.

“But I’m really concerned about their plight without taking away your opinion. We have real local music DJs who help promote local music. Can we separate the two issues?” Jena said.