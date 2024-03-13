Donald Trump and Joe Biden Clinch Their Party Nominations

Former President Donald J. Trump(left) and President Biden, (right)secured the necessary number of delegates for their parties nominations on Tuesday. Doug Mills/The New York Times; Tom Brenner for The New York Times

AFTER sweeping another set of contests on Tuesday, the former president and the current president have won the delegates they need for a long-anticipated rematch.

President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday secured the delegates necessary to clinch their parties’ presidential nominations, according to The Associated Press, cementing a general election rematch in November months in the making.

Both men and their campaigns have long anticipated this moment. Mr. Biden faced only token opposition in the Democratic primary, as is typical for a sitting president, while Mr. Trump had been his party’s dominant front-runner for months.

Their November collision began to look even more likely after Mr. Trump scored a decisive win in Iowa in January. His victory cleared the field of all but one of his major Republican rivals and put him on a glide path to his party’s nomination. His last remaining primary challenger, Nikki Haley, suspended her campaign last week, further clearing a path that had already been remarkably free of obstacles for a candidate facing considerable legal problems.

