Dr Gasolo’s long walk to success rescheduled

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated 190km walkathon by poet Dr Gasolo has been rescheduled to September 1. It was set to take place tomorrow.

Dr Gasolo is set to walk from his rural home in Matshetsheni to Bulawayo via Gwanda town. He expects the walk to take three days with stops in Gwanda town, Esigodini and Bulawayo.

In Gwanda town, he will host a show whose planning is at an advanced stage. At Esigodini, he will host a breakfast meeting with local creatives and in Bulawayo, he will launch his latest album titled Impande The Roots.

Through the walk, Dr Gasolo seeks to raise awareness of the need to support local acts through securing sponsorship for their works and hosting gigs.

Said the walk’s coordinator Precious Ncube: “Dr Gasolo’s Long Walk To Success team wishes to advise all stakeholders and members of the public that the walk has been postponed to the 1st of September 2022 due to other activities taking place in Gwanda. On September 1, Dr Gasolo will depart from Matshetsheni village to Gwanda town and the following day, he will leave Gwanda town to sleep at Esigodini. On September 3, the walk starts from Esigodini to KoBulawayo.” – @mthabisi_mthire