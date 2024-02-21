Dr Gasolo’s walkathon for creativity and social change

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

POET Dr Gasolo is organising his third annual walkathon to raise awareness and funds for his cause. He is appealing for more support from various stakeholders.

The walkathon will take place from 8 August to 10 August. It will start from Matshetsheni in Gwanda rural and end in Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city. Dr Gasolo has been financing the event with the help of a few sponsors, but he wants to expand his partnerships.

“My wish is to partner with organisations like National Aids Council and others that deal with youths especially the anti-drug organisations and rehabilitation centres. It is my wish that in every stop they can setup their banners and be able to interact with the public on drug and substance abuse issues,” said Dr Gasolo.

He also wants to collaborate with recording studio owners.

“The other thing I wish to identify and record upcoming musicians that l will meet along the way thus if I get a partner with studio or who can sponsor with the recording l will be a happy man.

“Apart from the artistes who have pledged to assist with refreshments l have started working with House of Mutu a company that does fashion designs and they have offered to design my walk outfits. Each day will have its own meaning,” said Dr Gasolo.

