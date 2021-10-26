Dr MTK releases motivational song, Amen

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER his successful collaboration with Msiz’kay on the Golide track last year, hip hop artiste Dr MTK has continued with his trend of collaborating with fellow artistes from Bulawayo.

This time, Dr MTK (real name Mthulisi T. Keswa) has summoned four other musicians for a motivational song that will reassure the public. Together with Tha Dawg, MG, Luminous and Fish F Ndaramu, Dr MTK released track, Amen last week in a feat that showed that indeed, there is strength in numbers.

The song was accompanied by a video on YouTube and is available on various virtual music stores.

“Amen is a pick-me-up song. It’s about getting up from depression, hate, addiction and the pain that we encounter in life. When the world fails you, the Lord always has your back and the song gives you assurance so as to keep your head up high,” attested Dr MTK.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Flamerz Entertainment and Duce Dynasty by Tha Dawg, the song is one of the tracks that will be on Dr MTK’s upcoming album. The album titled The Rise of Bantu buntu is due to be released on November 20.

On working with renowned award-winning artistes, Dr MTK expressed contentment at the work ethic that they exhibited.

“It was awesome working with these guys because they’re talented and recognised nationally. It was an honour and learning curve as well. All this started with my collaboration with Msiz’kay and I can sure fans that there’s more coming.” – @eMKlass_49