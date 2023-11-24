Driver escapes death in truck accident

By Peter Matuka , Chronicle Correspondent

A Dinson Colliery Company driver in Hwange narrowly escaped death when a truck he was driving rammed onto a haulage truck that carrying cement along Cross Dete- Binga road on Monday.

Justine Chunzu (41), faces charges of driving without due care and attention.

According to a Police report, Chunzu was driving a truck carrying sand from Hwange to Kamativi on Monday and when reached a blind curve near Kamavimba bridge, when he suddenly saw a truck moving slowly.

In panic, Chunzu lost control of the vehicle which veered to the right and then hit the back of the truck.

The haulage truck was damaged on the back.

Police attended the scene and there were no injuries.