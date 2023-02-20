Drug Blitz: 62 arrested countrywide in weekend raid

Zimbabwe Republic Police launched the fight against drugs along Luveve road yesterday. In the picture, a dog from the police canine division sniffs for drugs from a motor vehicle at a roadblock

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

POLICE arrested 62 people across the country over the weekend, bringing the cumulative number to 2 391 in the ongoing blitz against drugs, dubbed No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances.

Police confirmed the arrests on their official Twitter page: “On 18/02/23, police arrested 62 people across the country on operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 2 391.”

The operation is set to uproot drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, “njengu”, and illegal cough syrups.

The operation includes police producing warrants to search the homes of suspected drug dealers while canine units are deployed to sniff out criminals.

The country’s ever-increasing drug problem has seen drug dealers destroying communities.

In 2021, the Government launched the National Drug Policy to fight the scourge.