Drug Blitz: 62 arrested countrywide in weekend raid

Drug Blitz: 62 arrested countrywide in weekend raid Zimbabwe Republic Police launched the fight against drugs along Luveve road yesterday. In the picture, a dog from the police canine division sniffs for drugs from a motor vehicle at a roadblock

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

POLICE arrested 62 people across the country over the weekend, bringing the cumulative number to 2 391 in the ongoing blitz against drugs, dubbed No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances.

File picture: Police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube (right) and Entumbane Police Officer in charge Chief Inspector Fiso Siziba check drugs that were consficated from dealers while on the left are the arrested dealers Lydia Ndlovu-Mthimkhulu (left) Asprila Maphosa and Elton Ndlovu at Entumbane Police Station.

Police confirmed the arrests on their official Twitter page: “On 18/02/23, police arrested 62 people across the country on operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 2 391.”

The operation is set to uproot drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, “njengu”, and illegal cough syrups.

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police search the skin lightening creams consignments in Bulawayo yesterday. From left; Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango, CID Drugs Detective Inspector Innocentia Ncube and Detective Assistant Inspector Manuel Mbaraja

The operation includes police producing warrants to search the homes of suspected drug dealers while canine units are deployed to sniff out criminals.

Drugs

The country’s ever-increasing drug problem has seen drug dealers destroying communities.

In 2021, the Government launched the National Drug Policy to fight the scourge.

