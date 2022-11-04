Dubai-based Zimbabwean artistes calls dancers out for a dance challenge

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS the festive season is drawing near, Zimbabwean artiste Danny Chips (real name Daniel Chipula) is ushering already on party mode as he challenges choreographers on Instagram and TikTok to a dance challenge.

Of late, artistes have taken up the trend on TikTok challenges with the famous one being the Jerusalem Challenge and Danny Chips has joined ship.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz from his base in Dubai, Danny Chips said his new song is announcing the arrival of the festive season.

“The festive season is a time to party and dance and my new song, Ekse, is all about that. It’s a party song and gets people in the groove for a nice time.

So, to usher in the festive mood, I’m running a TikTok and Instagram challenge to dancers till November 10, ” said Danny Chips.

The song, which features Scotch Edward and Pidigon Rap Core. The rapper, who began his career in music five years ago and has featured Novi Keys in one of his projects. Moving forward, Danny Chips is already at the studio, working on a project to be released soon.

