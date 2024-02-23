Dynamos fire vice chairman Vincent Chawonza

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Dynamos has sacked its vice chairman Vincent Chawonza for violating the club’s rules.

Chawonza is believed to have been dismissed for publicly criticising Khama Billiat’s agents, accusing them of unprofessionalism. Billiat was snatched by Yadah on Tuesday, despite Dynamos’ efforts to sign him.

Yadah beat several other clubs, including Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Simba Bhora and Caps United, to land Billiat’s signature.

Dynamos announced Chawonza’s dismissal on Friday night.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to inform the football fraternity on the disengagement of Mr Vincent Chawonza as Vice Chairman of the club. The disengagement which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the need for members of the Executive Committee to uphold good workmanship and respect club protocol in the discharge of their duties.

“The club would like to thank Mr Chawonza for services he rendered to the club during his tenure,” read the statement on Dynamos’ socials.