Eagles crowned Logan Cup champions 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THREE months after winning the 2022/23 Logan Cup, Eagles were officially crowned champions of the country’s premier First-Class competition last Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

In February, Eagles won the championship with a round to spare, dethroning the defending champions, Tuskers. The Harare-based team were, however, yet to receive the title and were officially crowned champions last week.

They finished with 122 points from eight matches, 11 ahead of second placed Mega Market Mountaineers who were on 111 points while Tuskers finished with 110 points. Apart from receiving the trophy, one of their players also received an individual accolade.

Tapiwa Mufudza was named bowler of the tournament with 29 wickets with an economy rate of 2,54 in 14 innings. Mufudza was followed by Rhinos’s Brandon Mavuta who finished with the same number of wickets, having played two innings less.

Mavuta went on to be named player of the tournament for his 29 wickets at an economy rate of 3,76 and scoring 322 runs at 30,45. Southern Rocks’ Richmond Mutumbami was named batter of the tournament with 595 runs at an average of 45.7. His award was received by Innocent Kaia.

Eagles ended the domestic season as the most successful franchise in the country, winning the T20 Championship as well while Mountaineers scooped the Pro50 Championship. – @brandon_malvin