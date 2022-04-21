Easter death toll increases by 204

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Easter Holiday accident death toll increased by 204 compared to the same period last year.

73 people were killed last year and 24 died this year.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 264 road accidents were recorded during the Easter Holiday this year compared to 401 that were recorded last year.

He said 73 people died this year compared to 24 last year while 202 people were injured compared to 117 in 2021.

Asst Comm Nyathi said human error remains the major cause of the road accidents in the country.

“The ZRP has noted with concern the number of fatal road accidents recorded during the combined Easter and Independence holidays from 15 to 18 April 2022.

A comprehensive analysis by the police has revealed that most of the accidents were attributed to human error which include speeding, misjudgement, failure to pay attention, overtaking error and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi: “Most serious accidents occurred during the night when most travellers were observed to be moving in large numbers, ignoring safety measures and overloaded vehicles especially those who intended to go to public gatherings for Easter commemorations.”

[email protected]

 

 

