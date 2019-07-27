ED opens Dry Port . . . Cheaper gateway for exporters

President Mnangagwa receives a ship’s wheel as a gift from his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob and a Port Authority representative after officially opening the Dry Port Facility in Namibia yesterday. — Picture by Joseph Nyadzayo

President Mnangagwa added that the dry port was an alternative and shorter route for transportation of goods to and from the respective countries.

“This dry port infrastructure will go a long way towards the realisation of economic development and integration of our countries. It’s not only going to serve Zimbabwe.

“It is going to serve Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and possibly DRC. This facility provides us in Zimbabwe with a direct alternative shipping route on the Atlantic side for both exports and imports from the Americas, the Far East, Europe and West Africa.

“It will further broaden the prospects of our companies to increase trade within the context of African (Continental) Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), by promoting inter-African trade,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added that the dry port was richly endowed with the vital integrated infrastructure networks that link several transport corridors and connects SADC to Comesa, the East African community and beyond.

He said such corridors as the Trans-Kalahari, the Trans-Kapriv, the Trans-Kunene and Trans-Orange – which link several southern, eastern and central African countries – offer Zimbabwe plenty of opportunities and options, and access to vast markets and destinations.

President Mnangagwa said while initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative by China had ensured landlocked countries like Zimbabwe become land-linked, establishment of the dry port at Walvis Bay, further upgrades the country to be seas-linked.

“So we have been running with that adage that Zimbabwe is land-linked and not anymore landlocked. But today (yesterday) here at Walvis Bay, they have improved again; we have now been told that Zimbabwe is not land-linked but seas-linked.

“This now means that Zimbabwe’s frontiers actually share the waters of the Atlantic. I am grateful,” he said.

The President expressed his indebtedness to Namibia for granting Zimbabwe land to build the dry port.

“We are indebted to the Government and people of Namibia for granting us this rare gift to enable Zimbabwe to be part of Namibia’s grand plan to make Walvis Bay Port a regional logistics hub in the Sadc region. “We are grateful for your vision. We are grateful for your cooperation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa implored officials from Zimbabwe and Namibia to work tirelessly to ensure that businesses and investors realise immediate benefits from the dry port.

Namibian President Hage Geingob said the opening of the dry port will unshackle landlocked neighbours.

He called for “action” and less talking to ensure citizens benefit from the dry port.

President Mnangagwa was in Namibia on a three-day State visit which ended yesterday.

The visit also saw him witness the signing of seven bilateral agreements between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Meanwhile, the President returned home yesterday evening.

He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Service Chiefs and other senior Gvernment officials.