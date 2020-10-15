Breaking News
ED swears in Zimbabwe Media Commission members

15 Oct, 2020 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in members of the Zimbabwe Media Commission at the State House in Harare.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by President Mnangagwa’s two deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi among other senior Government officials.

The commission, chaired by Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, also comprises Ms Dumisani Mashingaidze, Mrs Susan Makore, Ms Miriam Tose Majome, Rtd Major Edward Mbewe, Mr Tanaka Muganyi, Dr Phillip Pasirayi, Mr Jasper Maphosa and Mr Alec Ncube.

